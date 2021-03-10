R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 318, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 318 on Tuesday, with three more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 142, a decline of three day to day. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in an intensive care unit and 16 were on a ventilator, both level with figures reported one day prior.

There have been 337,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date, an increase of 8,281 from figures reported Tuesday. Of those, 241,795 have been first doses, a rise of 5,370 day to day. To date, 97,716 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the state, an increase from 94,197 one day prior.

There have been 129,595 cases identified in the state to date. Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,559 to date.

There were 16,962 tests processed in Rhode Island yesterday, with a positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 17.2%.

There have been 3.16 million tests administered in the state to date to 810,239 individuals.

Last week, the positive rate in the state was 2%, a decline from 2.1% one week prior. The metric remained below the state-set threshold of 5%.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 117 last week, a decline from 133 one week prior, and lower than the threshold of 210.