R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 318, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 318, with three more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 153, an increase of 17 day to day. Of those hospitalized, 30 are in intensive care units, a rise of three day to day, and 23 are on a ventilator, a rise of two from one day prior.
There have been 778,385 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 8,426 day to day. To date, 333,476 individuals in Rhode Island have been fully vaccinated against the virus, a rise of 3,239 day to day.
Cases in the state total 145,358 to date, an increase of 392 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.
There have been 2,654 deaths in the state due to the virus.
There were 12,649 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20%.
There have been 3.85 million tests administered in the state to date to 880,924 individuals.
The state also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics on Tuesday and their relation to department-set thresholds.
- The overall positive rate of COVID-19 tests last week was 2.3%, a decline from 2.5% one week prior and lower than the department threshold of 5%.
- New hospital admissions totaled 159 last week, a rise from 143 one week prior, but below the threshold of 210.
- New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 255 last week, a decline from 279 one week prior, remaining above the threshold of 100 per 100,000.
