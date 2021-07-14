R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 32, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 32 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 24, a rise of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, two were in intensive care units and three were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 18.4 new cases per 100,000 residents in Rhode Island over the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 644,661 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,873 to date, a rise of 31 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,732 to date.

There were 4,973 total tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 0.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 4.1%.

There have been 4.53 million tests administered in the state to date to 964,567 individuals.