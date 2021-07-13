R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 32, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 32 on Monday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 23, level with one day prior. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and four were on a ventilator.

The department said there were 18.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 643,465 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,842 to date, an increase of 23 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,731 to date.

There were 3,517 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.8%.

There have been 4.53 million tests administered in the state to date to 963,760 individuals.

The department also updated its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

The state’s positive rate last week was 0.5%, a rise from 0.4% one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 19 last week, a rise from 18 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 15 last week, a rise from 11 one week prior.