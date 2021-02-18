R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 320, with 15 more deaths

By
-
CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 320 on Wednesday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 320 on Wednesday, with 15 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 180, a decline from 193 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 32 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of two day to day, and 18 were on a ventilator, a decline of one day to day.

Cases in the state have totaled 122,859 to date, an increase of 419 day to day, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,367 to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 17,924 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 17.4%.

There have been 2.83 million tests processed in the state to date to 777,167 individuals.

The department said that there have been 119,284 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 54,350 second doses.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display