R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 320, with 15 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 320 on Wednesday, with 15 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 180, a decline from 193 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 32 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of two day to day, and 18 were on a ventilator, a decline of one day to day.
Cases in the state have totaled 122,859 to date, an increase of 419 day to day, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,367 to date.
There were 17,924 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 17.4%.
There have been 2.83 million tests processed in the state to date to 777,167 individuals.
The department said that there have been 119,284 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 54,350 second doses.
