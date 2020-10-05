R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 326 over the weekend

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 326 over the weekend, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 25,419 to date, an increase of 343 from figures reported on Oct. 2, accounting for both day-to-day increases over the weekend, as well as data revisions.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,121, an increase of three over the weekend.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 92, a decline from 96 on Oct. 2.

There were 1,553 tests administered in the state on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 7.2%. There have been 820,305 tests conducted in the state to date.