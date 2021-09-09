R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 326, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 326 on Wednesday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 130, a decline from 148 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in intensive care units and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 189 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there haven been 693,896 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.41 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 165,454 to date, a rise of 371 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,787 to date.

There were 17,968 tests processed on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 14.1%.

There have been 4.98 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.04 million individuals.