R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 327 with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 327 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 117, an increase of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in intensive care units and 11 were on ventilators.

The department said there have been 177.3 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 678,806 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.38 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 160,948, an increase of 383 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,760.

There were 10,160 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.2%.

There have been 4.8 million tests administered in the state to 1.01 million individuals.