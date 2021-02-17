R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 327, with 8 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 327 on Tuesday, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 193, a decline from 197 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 30 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of six day to day, and 19 were on a ventilator, a decline of one from the day prior.

There have been 122,440 cases identified in the state to date, an increase of 368 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to COVID-19 have totaled 2,352 to date.

There were 16,529 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17%.

The department said that there have been 113,298 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 52,190 second doses.

There have been 2.81 million COVID-19 tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 775,240 individuals.