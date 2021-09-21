R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 329, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 329 on Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 124, an increase from 119 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.

There have been 218.2 new cases per 100,00 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, 705,917 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1.44 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

There have been 169,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 336 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 11,238 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17.5%.

There have been 5.15 million tests administered in the state to 1.06 million individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three worsening from the week before:

The weekly positive rate was 2.2%, a decline from 2.5% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 128, an increase from 97 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 229 last week, an increase rise from 214 one week prior.