R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 331, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 331, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 120, a decline from 129 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 193.8 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 714,952 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.46 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 172,361, a rise of 297 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,838.

There were 18,365 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 1.8%.

There have been 5.31 million tests administered in Rhode Island.