R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 334, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 334 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 148, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care units and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 204.8 new cases per 100,000 residents in Rhode Island in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 688,725 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.4 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 163,742 to date, a rise of 354 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,773 to date.

There were 12,486 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.4%.

There have been 4.91 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.03 million individuals.