R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 334, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 334 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 129, an increase of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of one from Thursday, and 11 were on a ventilator, a decline of two day to day.

There have been 426,082 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered to date in Rhode Island, a rise of 14,592 day to day. Of those, 288,042 have been first doses, a rise of 6,098 day to day. There have been 146,194 fully vaccinated individuals in the state, a rise of 9,679 from Thursday.

Cases in the state have totaled 133,039, a rise of 423 day to day, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

COVID-19 deaths in the state have totaled 2,595 to date.

There were 17,450 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 18.5%.

There have been 3.32 million tests administered in the state to 826,744 individuals to date.