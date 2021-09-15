R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 337, with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 337 on Tuesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 116, an increase from 114 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 14 were in intensive care units and 10 were on ventilators.

There have been 234.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 699,484 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.42 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

- Advertisement -

There have been 167,653 total confirmed cases in the state, a rise of 408 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as for data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,809.

There were 16,398 tests processed in the state on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.1%.When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results the positive rate was 16.5%.

There have been 5.06 million tests administered in the state to 1.05 million individuals.