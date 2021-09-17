R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 343, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 343 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 117, a decline from 121 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and 12 were on a ventilator.

There have been 231.9 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 701,988 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.43 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 168,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to date, a rise of 474 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,812 to date.

There were 17,235 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 16.1%.

There have been 5.1 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.06 million individuals.