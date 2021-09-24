R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 348, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 348 on Thursday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 126, a decline from 127 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and 13 were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 213.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 710,100 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.44 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 170,700 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 407 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,823.

There were 19,642 tests processed on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 14.1%.

There have been 5.21 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.07 million individuals.