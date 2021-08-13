R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 348, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 348 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

COVID-19 cases in the state have been rising steadily since a lull in late June and early July. Thursday’s number of new confirmed cases was the highest daily count since April 20.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 85, a decline from 89 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 11 were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

The department said there have been 163.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 667,961 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.35 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 157,589, an increase of 401 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus have totaled 2,744.

There were 10,139 tests processed in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 3.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.7%.

There have been 4.71 million tests administered in the state to 997,455 individuals.