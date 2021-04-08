R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 360 with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 360 on Wednesday with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 154, the same as one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 28 were in intensive care units, an increase of three day to day, and 21 were on ventilators, the same as Wednesday.

There have been 648,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 13,804 from one day prior. To date, 275,464 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island, an increase of 7,472 day to day.

COVID-19 cases in the state have totaled 140,534, an increase of 509 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as for data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,636 in Rhode Island.

There were 17,219 tests processed in the state on Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 2.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18%.

There have been 3.66 million tests administered in the state to 858,631 individuals.

