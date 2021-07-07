R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 37, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 37 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 28, a rise from 20 reported one day prior. Of those hospitalized, two were in intensive care units and three were on a ventilator.

There were 13.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,738 to date, a rise of 40 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,730 in Rhode Island to date.

There have been 637,881 individuals fully vaccinated, as well as 1.29 million total COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date.

There were 4,727 tests processed on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 4.9%.

There have been 4.5 million tests administered in the state to date to 958,594 individuals.