R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 376, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 376 on Tuesday with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in the state of COVID-19 patients totaled 147, a decline of 10 from a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in intensive care units, a decline of two from one day prior, and 14 were on a ventilator, a decline of three.
There have been 279,712 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state, an increase of 7,399 from figures reported Tuesday. Of all doses administered, 199,984 were first doses, an increase of 6,021 from the day before, and 79,728 were second doses, a rise of 1,378.
There have been 127,285 cases of COVID-19 identified in the state, an increase of 436 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.
A total of 17,396 tests were processed Tuesday in Rhode Island with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.1%.
There have been 3.04 million tests administered in the state to 798,827 individuals.
