R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 38, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 38 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 48, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in an intensive care unit and nine were on a ventilator.
The department said that there have been 557,289 individuals fully vaccinated and 1.17 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date.
There have been 151,895 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 51 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day to day increase, as well as data revisions for the previous day.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,712 in Rhode Island to date.
There were 6,362 COVID-19 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.7%.
There have been 4.32 million tests administered in the state to date to 931,364 individuals.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.