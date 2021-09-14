R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 389, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 389, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 114, a rise from 108 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in intensive care units and 10 are on a ventilator.

There have been 236.3 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 698,528 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.42 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in Rhode Island total 167,245, a rise of 434 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,808 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,341 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.7%.

There have been 5.04 million tests administered in the state to 1.05 million individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of them improving from the previous week.

The positive rate last week was 2.5%, a decline from 2.6% one week prior.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions totaled 93, a decline from 148 one week prior.

New cases per 100,00 residents totaled 213 last week, a rise from 207 one week prior.