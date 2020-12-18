R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 395 with 23 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 395 on Thursday, with 23 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Many testing locations in the state were closed on Thursday due to the winter storm that hit the region starting on Wednesday evening.

There were 459 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, a decline from 479 one day prior. Of those hospitalized 56 were in intensive care units, a decline of three patients day to day, and 29 were on ventilators, the same as the day before.

Cases in the state have totaled 77,812 to date, an increase of 522 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 1,625.

There were 8,995 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 4.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.9%.

There have been 1.82 million tests administered in the state to 597,623 individuals.

RIDOH also said 1,226 Rhode Islander have been administered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.