R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 398, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 398, with four more deaths, the R.I.Department of Health reported on Thursday.

The increase in cases was the fourth highest daily total logged in the state to date, and the highest since April 24.

Cases in the state total 29,594 to date, an increase of 471 from figures reported Tuesday evening, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days. The state said there were 369 positive test results from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations total 140, an increase from 130 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 are in intensive care units and eight are on ventilators.

The state has reported a total of 1,173 deaths related to the coronavirus.

There were 14,916 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 12%.

There have been over 1 million tests conducted in the state to date, to 408,302 different individuals.

“While Rhode Island’s COVID-19 numbers are not moving in the right direction, we absolutely have the power to change our trajectory. We all need to be wearing our masks when we’re around people we don’t live with, limiting our groups, and avoiding nonessential activities with people outside our households as the holidays approach,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the health department, in a statement.