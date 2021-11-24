R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 399, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 399, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 127, an increase from 114 reported one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 22 are in intensive care units and 14 are on ventilators.

There have been 306.7 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 947 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Nov. 24, 2020, as well as 408 patients hospitalized – with 43 in ICUs and 22 on ventilators – and 603.2 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 758,245 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.71 million COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now totaled 188,561, an increase of 426 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,915 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 8,788 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 4.5%. There have been 5.98 million tests conducted to date.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough-case data Wednesday.

There were 1,367 confirmed cases among vaccinated individuals in the state last week and 1,772 cases among unvaccinated individuals. On a per-100,000-resident basis, there were 608 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated Rhode Island residents and 179 cases per 100,000 vaccinated residents.

Breakthrough deaths totaled 12 last week, bringing the state total to 95 to date. Total COVID-19 deaths among Rhode Islanders totaled 2,912 at that time. Breakthrough hospitalizations totaled 47 last week, totaling 599 to date. All COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 10,418 at that time.