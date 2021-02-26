R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 399, with 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 399 on Thursday, with six more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 168, an increase of five day to day. Of those hospitalized, 34 were in an intensive care unit, level with one day prior, and 19 were on a ventilator, a rise of two day to day.

There have been 236,186 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,635 from figures reported Thursday. The total includes 168,517 first doses, an increase of 8,427 day to day, and 67,669 second doses, an increase of 2,208 day to day.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 125,622 to date, an increase of 437 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,502 to date.

There were 18,822 COVID-19 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.8%.

There have been 2.97 million tests administered in the state to date to 791,201 individuals.