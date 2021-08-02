R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 400 over the weekend with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 400 from July 30 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported.

Daily case totals of the virus in the state have been steadily rising in recent weeks.

The department on Monday said that there have been 103.4 new cases in the state per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as “high transmission.”

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 27, a decline from 31 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and three are on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 659,272 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.33 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 154,790 to date, a rise of 451 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,740 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 1,987 tests processed on Sunday with an overall positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 9.3%.

There have been 4.62 million tests administered in the state to 984,054 individuals.