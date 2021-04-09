R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 423, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 423 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 145, a decline from 154 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 33 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of five day to day, and 23 were on a ventilator, a rise of two from one day prior.

There have been 659,529 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 11,195 from one day prior. To date, 281,056 individuals in Rhode Island have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 5,592 from the previous day.

There have been 141,097 COVID-19 cases identified in the state to date, an increase of 563 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 17,616 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.4%.

There have been 3.68 million tests administered in the state to date to 862,730 individuals.