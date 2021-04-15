R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 428, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 428 on Wednesday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 138, a rise of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 30 were in an intensive care unit, level with one day prior, and 24 individuals were on a ventilator, a decline of four day to day.

There have been 729,096 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,381 from one day prior. To date, 316,983 people in the state have been fully vaccinated against the virus, an increase of 2,994 day to day.

Cases of the virus have totaled 143,740 in Rhode Island to date, an increase of 489 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,646 to date.

There were 22,673 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.8%.

There have been 3.79 million tests administered in the state to date to 873,303 individuals.

