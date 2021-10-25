R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 429 over weekend, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 429 from Oct. 22 through Sunday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 97, a decline from 108 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in intensive care units and eight were on ventilators.

There have been 128.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Gov. Daniel J. McKee also announced Monday that 90% of Rhode Islanders over 18 years old have been at least partially vaccinated.

“Rhode Island might be small, but we are mighty – especially when it comes to getting shots in arms,” McKee said in a statement. “Thank you to each and every Rhode Islander who stepped up to get vaccinated. It is because of you that we are leading the nation in vaccinations and economic recovery. Let’s keep going.”

To date, there have been 734,616 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.53 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 178,461, an increase of 463 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,874.

There were 3,131 tests processed Sunday with a positive rate of 2.7%. There have been 5.63 million tests administered in the state.