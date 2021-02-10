R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 430 with 12 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 430 on Wednesday, with 12 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 238, a decline from 242 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 42 were in intensive care units, a decline of two from the day before, and 22 were on ventilators, an increase of two from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 119,893, a rise of 459 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,259.

- Advertisement -

There were 15,488 tests processed Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 2.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.3%.

There have been 2.69 million tests processed in the state, and 762,405 individuals have been tested.

The department also said that there have been 89,794 individuals who have received first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 38,063 of those people are gotten second doses.