R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 437 with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 437 on Tuesday with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 136, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 30 were in intensive care units, a rise of three day to day, and 28 were on ventilators, an increase of one from the previous day.

There have been 718,715 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,185 from the day before. There have been 313,989 people fully vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island, a rise of 4,367 from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 143,251, an increase of 477 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,642.

There were 21,284 tests processed in the state on Tuesday with an overall positive rate of 2.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21%.

There have been 3.76 million tests administered in the state to 871,138 individuals.

The department also released its weekly metrics Wednesday and their relation to department-set thresholds.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 277 last week, an increase from 272 per 100,000 residents one week prior, remaining above the department’s threshold of 100 per 100,000.

New hospital admissions by week totaled 140, a decline from 167 one week prior and lower than the threshold of 210.

The overall positive rate last week was 2.5%, a rise from 2.4% one week prior, remaining below the department-set threshold of 5%.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.