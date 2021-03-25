R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 441, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 441, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 110, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care units, a rise of two day to day, and 11 are on a ventilator, one less than what was reported on Wednesday.
There have been 488,430 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 9,351 from Wednesday. Of those, 312,150 have been first doses, a rise of 3,487 day to day. To date, 187,694 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated, a 6,166 increase from one day prior.
Cases in the state total 135,290, an increase of 483 from Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 2,607.
There were 20,634 tests processed Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 2.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.4%.
There have been 3.42 million tests administered to date to 836,701 individuals.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.