R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 441, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 441, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 110, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care units, a rise of two day to day, and 11 are on a ventilator, one less than what was reported on Wednesday.

There have been 488,430 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date, a rise of 9,351 from Wednesday. Of those, 312,150 have been first doses, a rise of 3,487 day to day. To date, 187,694 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated, a 6,166 increase from one day prior.

Cases in the state total 135,290, an increase of 483 from Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 2,607.

There were 20,634 tests processed Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 2.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.4%.

There have been 3.42 million tests administered to date to 836,701 individuals.