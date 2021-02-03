R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 446, with 12 more deaths

CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 446 on Tuesday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 446 on Tuesday, with 12 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 298, a decline from 307 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 42 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of one day to day, and 23 were on a ventilator, a decline of two from figures reported Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 116,704 to date, an increase of 513 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,198 to date.

There were 12,524 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.4%.

There have been 2.57 million tests administered in the state to date to 747,804 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 76,741 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date, as well as 28,310 second doses.

