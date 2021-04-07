R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 449, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 449 on Tuesday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 154, a rise from 149 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one day to day, and 21 were on a ventilator, an increase of five day to day.

There have been 634,530 total vaccine doses administered to date, an increase of 11,674 day to day. To date, 267,992 individuals have been fully vaccinated against the virus in Rhode Island, a rise of 5,749 from the previous day.

Cases in the state have totaled 140,025 to date, a rise of 476 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,635 to date in the state.

There were 19,213 tests processed in Rhode Island on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.6%.

There have been 3.64 million tests administered in the state to date to 858,239 individuals.