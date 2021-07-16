R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 45, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 45 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 16, a decline from 22 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, two were in intensive care units and one was on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 23.5 cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 646,660 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,971 to date, a rise of 44 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,736 in Rhode Island to date.

There were 4,766 tests processed on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 0.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 4.9%.

There have been 4.55 million tests administered in the state to date to 966,367 individuals.