R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 483 over weekend, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 483 from April 30 through Sunday, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 124, a decline from 143 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 22 are in intensive care units, a decline from 30 reported on April 30, and 19 are on a ventilator, a decline of one from figures reported prior to the weekend.

There have been 911,064 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date, a rise of 19,933 from figures reported April 30. To date, there have been 395,714 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, an increase of 13,718 over the weekend.

There have been 148,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,678 to date.

There were 3,000 tests processed Sunday with an overall positive rate of 3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 12.9%.

There have been 4.05 million tests administered in the state to date to 899,911 individuals.