R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,844, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 4,844, with 12 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 484, a decrease of one from the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 50 are in intensive care units, an increase of three from one day prior, and 35 are on a ventilator, an increase of three from one day prior.

There have been 3,200 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 977 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Jan. 12, 2021, as well as 423 patients hospitalized – with 56 in the ICU and 37 on a ventilator – and 683 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 793,088 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.01 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 296,304, a rise of 5,670 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,163 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 29,775 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 16.3%. There have been 6.93 million tests administered in the state.