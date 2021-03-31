R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 500, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 500 on Tuesday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 125, a rise of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 14 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one day to day, and nine were on a ventilator, a rise of one day to day.

There have been 546,803 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state to date, a rise of 10,552 day to day. To date, there have been 221,230 people fully vaccinated in the state, reflecting a 6,466 increase from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 137,329 to date, a rise of 564 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,619 to date.

There were 20,081 COVID-19 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 22.3%.

There have been 3.52 million tests administered in the state to date to 846,591 individuals.