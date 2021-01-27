R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 520, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 520 on Tuesday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 334, a decline from 346 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 50 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one day to day, and 35 were on a ventilator, level from one day prior.
Cases in the state have totaled 113,009 to date, a rise of 613 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,135 to date.
There were 16,424 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 16%.
There have been 2.45 million tests administered in the state to date to 730,629 individuals.
The department also said that there have been 62,620 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state to date, as well as 19,683 second doses.
