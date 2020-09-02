R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 53, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 53 on Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 22,078 to date, an increase of 76 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 58.

The state also reported one new death due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,051.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 78, a decline from 82 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 80. Of those hospitalized, eight were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were 4,136 tests administered for the virus in Rhode Island on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.3%. To date, there have been 536,139 tests conducted in Rhode Island.