R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 54 over the weekend, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 54 from June 11 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 33, unchanged from figures reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, five were in an intensive care unit and six were on a ventilator.
There have been 596,172 individuals fully vaccinated and 1.22 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Rhode Island to date.
Confirmed cases of the virus have totaled 152,273 to date in the Ocean State, a rise of 60 from figures reported on June 11, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,722 to date in the state.
There were 1,572 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 0.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 1.4%.
There have been 4.39 million tests administered in the state to date to 941,343 individuals.
