R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 54, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 54 on Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 22,676 to date, an increase of 84 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 45.

The state also reported three new deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,062.

There were 82 current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island, an increase form 76 one day prior. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 80. Of those hospitalized, four were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

There were 5,185 COVID-19 tests conducted in Rhode Island Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 4.4%. There have been 598,317 tests administered in the state to date.