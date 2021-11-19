R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 546, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 546, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 113, an increase of six from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 20 are in intensive care units, a decrease of one from one day prior, and 13 are on a ventilator, a decrease of one from one day prior.

There have been 292.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Nov. 19, 2020, as well as 357 patients hospitalized – with 32 in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator – and 612 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 754,790 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.68 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 186,387, a rise of 588 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,906 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 15,072 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding repeat tests, the daily positive rate on Thursday was 30.5%. There have been 5.93 million tests administered in the state.