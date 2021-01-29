R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 550, with 10 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 550 on Thursday, with 10 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 324, a decline from 335 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 50 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of three day to day, and 31 were on a ventilator, the same as reported Thursday.
Cases in the state have totaled 114,438 to date, a rise of 684 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,154 to date.
There were 19,057 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 17%.
There have been 2.5 million tests administered in the state to 737,890 individuals.
The department also said that there have been 66,778 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date, as well as 22,983 second doses, marking a total dose increase of 3,446 day to day.
