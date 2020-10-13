R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 554 over holiday weekend, with 9 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 554 over the holiday weekend, with nine deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Cases total 26,960 to date, an increase of 666 since figures reported on Oct. 9, accounting for both day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported a total of 1,139 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 126, an increase from 112 reported on Oct. 9. Of those hospitalized, 13 are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

There were 5,855 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 8.1%.

There have been 905,649 tests administered in the state to date.

RIDOH on Tuesday also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics for the previous week.

The department said that new cases per 100,000 residents totaled 120 last week, an increase from 98 one week prior. The metric exceeded the state’s 100 cases per 100,000 resident threshold. The department said that if the state exceeds a threshold, it may result in greater restrictions for business and gatherings in the state.

The positive rate for the week was 1.6%, a slight increase from 1.5% one week prior. The department’s threshold for considering additional state restrictions is 5%.

New hospital admissions for the week totaled 106, an increase from 67 one week prior. The threshold that may prompt higher restrictions is set at 210 for new hospitalizations in one week.