R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 566, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 566, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 114, a rise from 103 reported one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 20 are in intensive care units and 13 are on a ventilator.

There have been 311.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 757,142 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.71 million COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now totaled 188,135, a rise of 604 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,913 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 10,496 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 5.4%.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three worsening week to week.

The positive rate was 3.8% last week, a rise from 3.1% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 99, a rise from 90 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 304 last week, a rise from 225 one week prior.