R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 572, with 16 more deaths

By
-
CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 572 on Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
CASES OF COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 572 on Monday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 572 on Monday, with 16 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 346, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 51 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of one day to day, and 35 were on a ventilator, a rise of two from Monday’s figures.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 112,396 to date, a rise of 642 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus have totaled 2,126 to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 11,603 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 4.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.9%.

There have been 2.43 million tests administered in the state to date to 727,063 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 60,900 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state to date, as well as 17,291 second doses.

Weekly COVID-19 figures:

  • The state’s weekly positive rate for last week was 4.1%, a decline from 5% one week prior, and was below the department’s set threshold of 5% for the first time in several weeks. Exceeding set COVID-19-related thresholds can result in increased virus-related restrictions in the state, the department noted. The metric was the only one of the three weekly metrics tracked on RIDOH’s main COVID-19 hub page that was under its set threshold for the week.
  • New COVID-19-related hospital admissions totaled 374 last week, a decline from 407 one week prior, remaining above the set threshold of 210.
  • New Cases per 100,000 residents totaled 491, a decline from 576, remaining well-above the set threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display