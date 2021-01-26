R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 572, with 16 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 572 on Monday, with 16 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 346, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 51 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of one day to day, and 35 were on a ventilator, a rise of two from Monday’s figures.
Cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 112,396 to date, a rise of 642 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus have totaled 2,126 to date.
There were 11,603 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 4.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.9%.
There have been 2.43 million tests administered in the state to date to 727,063 individuals.
The department also said that there have been 60,900 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state to date, as well as 17,291 second doses.
Weekly COVID-19 figures:
- The state’s weekly positive rate for last week was 4.1%, a decline from 5% one week prior, and was below the department’s set threshold of 5% for the first time in several weeks. Exceeding set COVID-19-related thresholds can result in increased virus-related restrictions in the state, the department noted. The metric was the only one of the three weekly metrics tracked on RIDOH’s main COVID-19 hub page that was under its set threshold for the week.
- New COVID-19-related hospital admissions totaled 374 last week, a decline from 407 one week prior, remaining above the set threshold of 210.
- New Cases per 100,000 residents totaled 491, a decline from 576, remaining well-above the set threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.