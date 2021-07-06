R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 58 over holiday weekend, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 58 from July 2 through Monday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 20, a decline of one from figures reported on July 2. Of those hospitalized, two were in intensive care units and three were on a ventilator.

There have been 11 new cases in the state per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

The department said that 636,624 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Rhode Island and 1.29 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state to date.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state totaled 152,698, an increase of 55 from figures reported July 2, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,730 to date.

There were 1,203 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 1.8%.

There have been 4.49 million tests administered in the state to 957,762 individuals.

RIDOH also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

The state’s positive rate last week was 0.4%, level with the two previous weeks.

New hospital admissions totaled 15, a rise from 10 one week prior.

There were 12 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, level with one week prior.