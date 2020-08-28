R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 58, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 58 on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

There have been 21,683 cases confirmed in the state to date, an increase of 94 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 90.

The state also announced two additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,046.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 81, with eight people in intensive care units and four people on ventilators. Hospitalizations declined from 86 one day prior. The three-day average was 83.

There were 7,222 tests conducted in the state on Thursday with an overall positive rate of 0.8%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 2.3%. There have been 504,904 tests administered in Rhode Island to date.